The 100 Black Men of Prince George’s County will hold its Annual Community Brunch at the MGM National Harbor, located at 101 National Ave., Oxon Hill, Maryland, on April 15. The brunch will be hosted by actor and philanthropist Lamman Rucker (Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married?” and “Why Did I Get Married Too?”). For more information visit 100bmpgcevent.com.