100,000 Opportunities Career Fair

by: Brooke Baker Special to the AFRO

The 100,000 Opportunities Initiative, an employer-led coalition focused on hiring opportunity youth, will hold its annual career fair on Sept. 20.

The career fair, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 810 7th ST NW, is expected to offer almost 1,800 interviews and jobs in the retail industry to D.C. youth from ages 16 to 24.

Residents who are not currently enrolled in school or are unemployed are also eligible to apply.

The career fair also offers resume and interview workshops and information on educational opportunities.

According to the coalition’s website, the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative hopes to bridge the gap between the untapped potential in Washington D.C. and various opportunities in retail, food, the classroom, and more.

View ‘Live’ videos from the career fair on the AFRO’s Facebook Page.