$12 Million Baltimore Fund to Aid City’s Youth

by: The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials are getting ready to launch a multi-million dollar grant program for youth in the city.

The Baltimore Sun reports that (http://bsun.md/2lzd2Hd) a 34-member task force will get together on Tuesday to develop a framework for distributing the money.

The youth fund will provide grants annually to community organizations that work with young people.

The city’s contribution to the fund is based on the value of the city’s assessable property. The latest estimate means roughly $12 million in city dollars going to the fund. Private donors can also contribute.

City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young says the youth fund will have a “major impact.”

Representatives from organizations like Catholic Charities and Associated Black Charities will serve on the task force that will determine where the money goes.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com