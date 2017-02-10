The 13th Amendment Tour

Join Renaissance Productions and Tours, Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park and Museum, and the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum for a special interactive and multi-media tour as we answer the question, “Has slavery ever ended in America?”, and explore the past and present day ramifications of the 13-th Amendment to the U. S. Constitution on Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The tour Starts at The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, 1601 E. North Ave, Baltimore, MD. For information contact Thom Saunders at 410-728-3837 or Renaissance2222@cs.com