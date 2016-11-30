LIVING FOR THE WEEKEND

“Look at one another and remember this moment in time. Before this moment, you have been many things to one another; acquaintance, friend, companion, lover, dancing partner, even teacher, for you have learned much from one another these past few years. Shortly you shall say a few words that will take you across a threshold of life, and things between you will never quite be the same.”-Robert Fulghum

The wedding of Marilyn Briggite Brookins and Karen Renee Waters was “a family affair” as the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren participated in this spectacular ceremony on the fifth floor of the Inner Harbor Renaissance Hotel. The delicious white gloved sit-down dinner and reception with a champagne toast including an open bar an hour before the 5 p.m. wedding ceremony continued throughout the evening until the reception ended at 11:00 p.m. The full serviced bar included specialty drinks and beer for one of their wedding guests. (Umm, I wonder who? LOL.) This beautiful couple embraced so many special touches including Ginza blocks for signing the wedding guest book and well wishes for the couple and the picture framed table settings representing city landmarks and points of interests to the couples was used seating chart.

We were honored to sit at The Place table were the couple met. Other tables were City Hall, The Renaissance Hotel, Harbor Place, City Hall and Walters’ Art Galley to name a few. Guests in attendance were James Johnson, Denise Saulsbury, Teddy Coates, Robyn Clark, Reuben Lindsey, Ann Winder, Donel Warfield, Lenora and James Pearson, Rita Horsely Johnson and Tim Johnson. The bridal party included Tania Waters, Wanessa Culpepper, Tyquana Richards, Kim Lundy, Wade Allen, Rylee Jackson, Cindy Foster, Bryan Mason, Lindsay Snowden, Stephen Williams, Kevin Henderson, Alonzo Martin, Lauren Mason, Whitney Allen, Jay’Qwan Colvin, Shaashawn Dial-Snowden, Tyera Richards, Wanda Reed and 6-year-old Dallas Thomas was the ring security guard looking the role with his tuxedo and sunglasses.

‘Being in love’ first moved them to promise fidelity; this quieter love enables them to keep the promise. It is on this love that the engine of marriage is run; being in love was the explosion that started it.”–C. S. Lewis

Happy anniversary to Tyres and Rosalyn Jones, and The Honorable Kurt and Dr. Pat Schmoke.

“Stumbled on this photograph, it kinda made me laugh it took me back, back down memory lane. I see the happiness… I see the pain where am I…“-Minnie Riperton

Miss Kitty was the guest of honor for Mildred Long Harper’s 75th birthday at the Longhorn Saloon (Martin’s West) were more than two hundred people showed up to celebrate Mildred’s alter ego Miss Kitty. The ballroom was reminiscent of Pennsylvania Avenue during its heyday with street signs and club names on the table. Places like Greenwillow Street, and McCullough Delicatessen evoked fond memories by taking guests “back down memory.” There were pictures throughout the ballroom depicting various stages of her life with family, friends and former coworkers.

Guests in attendance were Miriam “Sissy” Nicholas, Karen “Candy” Lawrence, Herbert “Bill” Long, Randy ”Shing” Long, Selwyn Ray, Remy Ray, Dr. Levin West, Edward “Boo” West, Avon Bellamy, Laura Byrd, Roz Osborne, Michael Mitchell, Rose & Leonard Hamm, Clayton and Wanda Tucker, Walter and Queen Carr, Helen and Adolph McDonald, Lucy Miller, Barbara Banks, Gladys and Rob Rice, Rhonda Alexander, Judson Kerr III, David Hollingsworth, Jeffrey Yarborough, Ernestine Shepard, Peggy Caranda, Charmaine Dixon, and Donald Welling, Edward “Boo” West, Avon Bellamy, Roz Osborne, Mike Mitchell, Rose & Lenny Hamm, Clayton and Wanda Tucker, Walter and Queen Carr, Helen and Adolph McDonald, Lucy Miller, Barbara Banks, Gladys and Rob Rice, Rhonda Alexander, Judson Kerr, David Hollingsworth, Jeffrey Yarborough, and artist Peggy Caranda,. In keeping with the old school days, the menu included Miss Kitty’s favorite late night fare, yat gaw mein and what’s the price? 30 twice.

The John Lamkin ‘Favorites’ Jazz Quintet, featuring Bob Butta on piano, Herman Burney on bass, Jesse Moody on drums, Michael Hairston on saxophone and vocalist Eartha Lamkin will be performing Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Caton Castle.

Join Tiger Lil on Saturday afternoons at the Wooden Nickel on Kirk Ave in Baltimore. I stopped in to see her last week and they served a full thanksgiving dinner to the customers. Say hello to Crab Foster.

“…Now you understand just why my head’s not bowed. I don’t shout or jump about or have to talk real loud. When you see me passing, it ought to make you proud. I say, it’s in the click of my heels, the bend of my hair, the palm of my hand, the need of my care, cause I’m a woman phenomenally…”-Maya Angelou

Happy birthday to three phenomenal women reaching milestones in their lives. Phenomenal in their personal achievements, strangers to each other yet, bonded together because of their accomplishments and desires as women. “You bring me joy.” Happy birthday Lindsey Hill Eldridge on your 30th birthday, Andrea Evans Esq. on your 40th birthday and to my daughter Lisa Lee Packer on her 50th birthday. Continue to be a blessing to the people you encounter in this next phase. Phenomenal women stay young at heart because “the best is yet to come.”

Happy birthday to James “Peck” Brogans, Lester Buster, Dr. Ruth Travis, Coretha Spears, Pat Thomas, Afro columnist Rosa Pryor Trusty and Laura Byrd.

Sending get-well wishes to childhood friend Ronald Pickles Dillard, Alvin Jones, Dr. Marie Washington and Ralph Wright as they continue to recuperate.

.Condolences to Sallie Ferguson on the death of her mother Sallie Ferguson.

“I’ll be seeing you.”

Valerie and the Friday Night Bunch