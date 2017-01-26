The Earth Needs You to Re-Connect

There are simply ways you can join the environmental community working to tackle climate change; from taking personal actions that limits your personal use of greenhouse gases emissions to the way you recycle and the way you vote by signing environmental petitions that speak directly to your elected officials.

The following list is certainly not comprehensive, but it serves as a springboard for kids, seniors, and middle-aged folks who want to get involved in protecting, preserving, and sustaining the environment.

SierraClub.org

The Sierra Club was founded in 1892 and is the largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization. In March of 2016, the Sierra Club elected their first African American president, Aaron Mair, an epidemiological specialist. The organization has over 1.3 million members and is very powerful at making environmental changes in government and corporate America policies.

EarthJustice.org

Earth Justice is an organization of environmental lawyers and they are a legal force in protecting wildlife, local, and rural communities, and frontline fighters for clean energy and healthy climates.

Environmental Organizations for Kids

Enableeducation.com has compiled a list of 10 environmental organizations that provides insight, resources, and learning opportunities for consciously-aware budding environmentalist. Visit: enableeducation.com/10-environmental-organizations-for-kids.

Volunteermatch.org

Volunteermatch.org is a website for volunteers looking for opportunities to lend a hand. On this site, you can choose the environment in the search tab, and search for what’s available in your state. Opportunities for environmental volunteers range from tree plantings to lobbying efforts.

National AudubonSociety.org

The mission of the Audubon Society is to conserve and restore natural ecosystems. Their focus is preserving birds and other wildlife and their natural habitats. The Audubon Society als provides local after-school and summer camp curriculums at little to no cost and youth environmental activities throughout the year in urban and rural communities.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation (cbf.org)

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is an independent conservation organization dedicated to saving the Bay. The Bay is comprised of six states: Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia and includes a 64,000 square-mile watershed, which is home to more than 17 million people and 3,000 species of plants and animals.

350.org

350.org offers the opportunity to join online campaigns, grassroots organizing and mass public actions coordinated by a global network active in over 188 countries.

Alliance for Climate Education (acespace.org)

Alliance of Climate Education teaches young people about climate change issues and how to take control of their future. ACE invites over 1.8 million students from thousands of schools across our nation to an environmental climate change assembly each year. Students can apply to be part of the network or apply for fellowships.

These organizations offer easy ways that you as an individual can advocate for your personal and local environment movement.

Cathy Allen is an award-winning Urban Environmentalist, the co-creator of G.R.A.S.S. (Growing Resources After Sowing Seed) as well as Chair of the “Grow-It Eat It” campaign. G.R.A.S.S. is an environmental entrepreneurial nonprofit program based on the fundamentals of gardening, agriculture and ecology. In conjunction with Baltimore City Public Schools, Allen’s campaign has planted over a half-million trees on the lawns of Baltimore City public schools.