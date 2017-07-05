15th Annual Happy Nappy Day: Spitting DAH Truth

Gwynn Oak Park, 5010 Gwynn Oak Ave, Gwynn Oak, MD 21207

by: AFRO Staff
/ (Courtesy Image/Flyer) /
The Natural Hair Care Expo are hosting Poets in the Park on July 9th from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a free event. To participate or for more information contact Kim at (443) 742-2674 or visit www.poetsinthepark.com and www.naturalhaircareexpo.com

