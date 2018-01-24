17-Year Old Charged in Attempted Murder Case

Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the December shooting of a 23-year-old man.

Teon Grant, 17, of the 6600 block of Eberle Drive in Northwest Baltimore, will be charged as an adult for the attempted murder of a man he shot in the head, chest and forearm while the victim sat in a car around 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Wellesley Street, in Gwynns Falls Parkway community in West Baltimore, on Dec. 19, according to police.

Police do not release the names of victims that have survived shootings. No motive was given for the attack.

Grant, who was arrested Jan. 22, is charged with 10 criminal counts, including first and second degree attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and handgun violations according to Maryland Case Search.

Grant did not have an attorney listed as of Jan 23. Visits by the AFRO to Grant’s listed address went unanswered.

Grant, is being held at Central Booking and had not been seen by a court commissioner as of AFRO press time.

Police urge anyone with any information in the case to call 1-866-7LOCKUP