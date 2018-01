Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts celebrates the 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade. The parade commemorates the life of civil rights leader and icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 15 at noon. More than 70 groups participate in the parade including high school and community bands, honor/color guards, equestrian units, fraternities & sororities, lively dance squads and civic organizations.