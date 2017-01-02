2 Homicides in Baltimore are First of 2017

by: The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The city of Baltimore has marked its first homicides of 2017.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2iXh087) two men were shot and killed Sunday in separate incidents.

In one, a 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.

In the other, an officer heard gunshots and found a victim inside a car. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Baltimore recorded 318 homicides in 2016. The newspaper reports that is the second year in a row, and only the second time since the 1990s, that the city surpassed 300 homicides.

On Sunday, dozens of people gathered on a street corner to recite the names of the victims in what’s become an annual gathering.

