2 Ugandans Arrested Demonstrating for Trump at US Embassy in Kampala

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Two Ugandan opposition activists were arrested outside the U.S. Embassy while demonstrating their support for Donald Trump, a police official said Tuesday.

The men, identified as Allan Kitonsa and Moses Bigirwa, are likely to be charged with unlawful assembly for demonstrating without prior police authorization, said Emilian Kayima, a police spokesman.

The Trump supporters are members of Uganda’s Democratic Party, one of several opposition groups.

The local Daily Monitor newspaper reported that the two arrested were part of a larger group carrying placards, including one saying “A Vote For Trump Is A Vote Against African Dictatorship!”

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who has held power here for three decades, is increasingly accused by his opponents of acting like a dictator. Following disputed elections in February, the main opposition figure, Kizza Besigye, was charged with treason.

Museveni is a U.S. ally on regional security, one reason many Ugandans believe the U.S. government is not eager to criticize Museveni’s alleged rights violations at home.