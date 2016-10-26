2 Ugandans Arrested Demonstrating for Trump at US Embassy in Kampala

by: Rodney Muhumuza Associated Press
/ (Screengrab via YouTube/NBS-TV Uganda) /
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Two Ugandan opposition activists were arrested outside the U.S. Embassy while demonstrating their support for Donald Trump, a police official said Tuesday.

uganda-demonstrators3
Screengrab from news video shows Ugandan opposition activists being confronted by the police outside the U.S. Embassy in Kampala, Uganda while demonstrating in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. (YouTube/NBS-TV Uganda)

The men, identified as Allan Kitonsa and Moses Bigirwa, are likely to be charged with unlawful assembly for demonstrating without prior police authorization, said Emilian Kayima, a police spokesman.

The Trump supporters are members of Uganda’s Democratic Party, one of several opposition groups.

The local Daily Monitor newspaper reported that the two arrested were part of a larger group carrying placards, including one saying “A Vote For Trump Is A Vote Against African Dictatorship!”

Screengrab from news video showing denonstrators holding a sign in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. (YouTube)
Screengrab from news video showing demonstrators holding a sign in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. (YouTube/NBS-TV Uganda)

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who has held power here for three decades, is increasingly accused by his opponents of acting like a dictator. Following disputed elections in February, the main opposition figure, Kizza Besigye, was charged with treason.

Museveni is a U.S. ally on regional security, one reason many Ugandans believe the U.S. government is not eager to criticize Museveni’s alleged rights violations at home.

