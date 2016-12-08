2 White South Africans Denied Bail in Coffin Assault Case

by: The Associated Press
/ (AP Photo) /
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Two White South Africans accused of forcing a Black man into a coffin and threatening to set him on fire have been denied bail.

Theo Jackson, left, and Willem Oosthuizen, right, appear in the Magistrates Court in Middelburg, South Africa Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Two white South Africans accused of forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to set him on fire appeared before a judge on Wednesday as demonstrators protested against racism outside the courthouse. (AP Photo)
The two farmers appeared in court on Thursday in Middelburg in Mpumalanga province in a case that prompted national outrage and debate over the legacy of White minority rule, which ended in 1994. The men face kidnapping and assault charges.

A video showing the racially charged incident has circulated on social media.

It shows a man cowering and moaning in a coffin as part of the lid is pushed over his head and upper body. A man is heard threatening to pour gasoline in the coffin. Another threat is to put a snake in the coffin.

