2 White South Africans Denied Bail in Coffin Assault Case

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Two White South Africans accused of forcing a Black man into a coffin and threatening to set him on fire have been denied bail.

The two farmers appeared in court on Thursday in Middelburg in Mpumalanga province in a case that prompted national outrage and debate over the legacy of White minority rule, which ended in 1994. The men face kidnapping and assault charges.

A video showing the racially charged incident has circulated on social media.

It shows a man cowering and moaning in a coffin as part of the lid is pushed over his head and upper body. A man is heard threatening to pour gasoline in the coffin. Another threat is to put a snake in the coffin.