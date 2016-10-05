2016 Loudoun County Freedom Fund Gala

Herndon, Va.: Dulles Airport Hilton, 13869 Park Center Road, Herndon, Va. 20171

by: AFRO Staff
The NAACP Freedom Fund Gala will be held on October 8 at the Dulles Airport Hilton, 13869 Park Center Road, Herndon, Va. 20171. The event starts at 5:30. Tickets can be purchased on line at naacploudoun.com.

