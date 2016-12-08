2016 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

by: AFRO
/ (Photo by Rob Roberts) /
For the last time in his term as Commander and Chief of the United States, President Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and Sasha lit the 2016 National Christmas tree during a lighting ceremony on Dec. 1.

(Photo by Rob Roberts)

