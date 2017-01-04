2017 Health and Fitness Expo

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt Vernon Pl, NW

by: AFRO Staff
The 2017 NBC4 Health & Fitness Expo will be held from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt Vernon Pl, NW. The event is a hands-on exposition that offers information on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle with forums on healthy cooking, exercise demonstrations, and fun activities for children, including games, face painting, etc. All events are FREE.2017-nbc-health-and-fitness-expo

