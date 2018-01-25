Is 2018 the Year of #OscarssoBlack?

After two straight years of all White nominees in the major acting categories in 2015 and 2016 things got slightly better in 2017 when “Moonlight” won not only Best Picture but several other categories, including Mahershala Ali for Best Supporting Actor.

This year there are numerous African Americans nominated for a range of categories from Best Director (Jordan Peele) to Best Short Film (Kobe Bryant). Below is a list of Black nominees. The 90th Annual Academy Awards air on March 4 on ABC.

Best Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Best Director

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Best Documentary

Yance Ford (Strong Island)

Best Music, Original Song

Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson (Mudbound)

Common (Marshall)

Best Picture

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Best Short Film (Animated)

Kobe Bryant (Dear Basketball)

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Kevin Wilson, Jr. (My Nephew Emmett)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Virgil Williams, Dee Rees (Mudbound)

Best Original Screenplay

Jordan Peele (Get Out)