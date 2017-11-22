3 Arrested in Shooting on Walker Mill Rd.

Three men are in custody after police say they shot at a car while driving along a road in Walker Mill, Md. on Nov. 16.

Police believe the suspects shot at two men in a car as they drove in the area of Walker Mill and Old Walker Mill roads, just after midnight. A short time later, both cars were involved in a crash.

The suspects tried to leave the scene, but they were taken into custody. The victims were taken to a hospital with injuries they suffered in the crash.

Investigators do not believe the suspects and the victims knew one another.

No further information has been released.