Judi Church, who went to her daughter’s arraignment, has told local media that cops are accusing Summer of being the mastermind, but she says her daughter is an innocent victim who was used to set-up Rajman.

She told the Florida Sun-Sentinel that a group of men that inlcuded Ortiz and Swinton forced her daughter at gunpoint to get in a car and call Rajman to see if he was home. More…