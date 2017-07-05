In Celebration of 34 Years, The National Great Blacks In Wax Museum, Inc. and the Growing Griots Literacy Program will be hosting its 3rd Annual Voices of History Street Fair on July 8th from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. The event will showcase African and African American history and culture through the African oral tradition of drumming, dancing, singing, storytelling, spoken word, art and first person oral history presentations of museum wax figures. The all-day, free festival will showcase the talents and knowledge of the children enrolled in the Growing Griots Literacy Learning Program (GGLLP), a youth training initiative sponsored collaboratively by the Griot Circle of Maryland, Enoch Pratt Free Library, Baltimore Urban League, and the National Great Blacks In Wax Museum.

Vendors will offer a variety of cultural merchandise and cuisine. The event will be held both outside and inside: along North Avenue, in the Mansion and the Alberta Cason Room in the museum. By phone 410-563-3404, in person at the Museum or on Eventbrite at https://3rdannualvoicesofhistorystreetfair.eventbrite.com