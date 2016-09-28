4 Shootings in Riggs Rd. Area

An overnight shooting left a young man dead on Sept. 25 in Northeast, D.C. according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Riggs Road, NE. Authorities responded to a call for gunshots in the area of Nicholson Street and Kensington Place. On the way to the scene police said they received another report that said someone had been struck by gunfire.

Officials found the victim, Marcellus Thomas in an alleyway behind a Riggs Road residence, according to police reports. He was unconscious and unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot injury. Thomas, 22, died on the scene.

A spokesperson from the department told the AFRO Sept.26 that no arrests have been made in this case and investigators are still looking into what may have caused the incident.

Later on that evening, a separate shooting took place in the same Northeast neighborhood.

Around 7:30 p.m., three people were shot and wounded in the 500 block of Oglethorpe Street, NE, police said. One man and two women were struck by gunshots fired from a vehicle. Police said one of the victims is 93-years-old.

All of the victims in the second shooting suffered from non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police reports, the area has only had one homicide in 2016.