The 5th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence is scheduled to be held on Dec. 6 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at St. Marks Episcopal Church, 301 A Street, SE. Hosted by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, the event sheds light on the devastating impact of gun violence and contributes to the #EndGunViolence through all fifty states. Families and loved one directly affected by gun violence are expected to be in attendance. Performers, congressional leaders, and guest speakers are also expected to be in attendance. The event is free and open to all. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.