“5th-Grader ‘Sold’ In Mock Slave Auction At New Jersey School”

A New Jersey school is coming under fire after an elementary school class held a mock slave auction.
Fifth-graders at Jefferson School in Maplewood held the mock auction while under the supervision of a substitute teacher, NJ.com reported.
The website said the activity was not part of the curriculum in the South Orange-Maplewood School District.
“There was a sale of a black child by white children in the classroom,” Tracey Jarmon-Woods, parent of a student in another class at the school, told CBS New York. “If you’re demoralized — sold on a block in 2017 — it may affect you the rest of your life.” More…