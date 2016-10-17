A Penn. Town Council Voting on Republican Mayor’s Resignation Plan over Racist Posts

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania town council is expected to vote on a resignation proposal by the mayor after an uproar over racist posts on his Facebook page, including two depicting apes with captions referring to President Barack Obama and his family.



One image of a wagon full of orangutans refers to “moving day” at the White House. Another referred to lynching.

The West York borough council has already voted to censure Republican Mayor Charles Wasko, but they have no power to throw him out of office.

Wasko has said he’s the victim of a “witch hunt” originating with a fight over the borough’s acting police chief.

Wasko has offered to resign if the borough reinstates the previous police chief, who is on paid leave.

The council meets Monday night.