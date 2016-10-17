A Penn. Town Council Voting on Republican Mayor’s Resignation Plan over Racist Posts

by: The Associated Press
/ (AP/Mark Pynes/PennLive.com and Facebook Photos) /
YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania town council is expected to vote on a resignation proposal by the mayor after an uproar over racist posts on his Facebook page, including two depicting apes with captions referring to President Barack Obama and his family.

charles-wasko-racist-mayor
In this Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 photo, speakers voice their concerns about West York, Pa., Mayor Charles Wasko (inset photo), over racist posts he made on his Facebook page, at a borough council meeting in West York, Pa. PennLive.com reported the West York Council unanimously approved a motion Monday night to censure Republican Mayor Wasko. (Mark Pynes/PennLive.com via AP)

One image of a wagon full of orangutans refers to “moving day” at the White House. Another referred to lynching.

wasko
One of Republican Mayor Charles Wasko’s Facebook posts.

The West York borough council has already voted to censure Republican Mayor Charles Wasko, but they have no power to throw him out of office.

Wasko has said he’s the victim of a “witch hunt” originating with a fight over the borough’s acting police chief.

Wasko has offered to resign if the borough reinstates the previous police chief, who is on paid leave.

The council meets Monday night.

