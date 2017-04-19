Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide in Prison

NFL star hanged himself using bed sheet attached to window

BOSTON — Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and was acquitted last week in a 2012 double slaying, has committed suicide in prison.

FILE – In this Friday, April 14, 2017, file photo, Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez hung himself and was pronounced dead at a Massachusetts hospital early Wednesday, April 19, 2017, according to officials. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)

Corrections officers found Hernandez hanging in his cell at 3:05 a.m. at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.

Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit, officials said.

He hanged himself using a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. He also tried to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.  More…

