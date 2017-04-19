Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide in Prison

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and was acquitted last week in a 2012 double slaying, has committed suicide in prison.

Corrections officers found Hernandez hanging in his cell at 3:05 a.m. at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.

Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit, officials said.

He hanged himself using a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. He also tried to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. More…