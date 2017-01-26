Academy Embraces Diversity with Oscar Nominations

The Academy Awards embraced diversity this year, nominating seven actors of color: Denzel Washington and Viola Davis for “Fences,” Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for “Moonlight,” Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Figures,” Ruth Negga for “Loving” and Dev Patel for “Lion.” “Moonlight,” the Golden Globe-winning Best Drama about growing up gay in the ‘hood, landed 8 nominations in all, including Barry Jenkins’ for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

After winning a record number of Golden Globes, it’s no surprise that La La Land might garner a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations. Damien Chazelle’s enchanting homage to the Hollywood musical is up for Academy Awards in the Best Picture, Director, Lead Actor (Ryan Gosling), Lead Actress (Emma Stone), Song, Original Screenplay, Original Score and other categories.

Director Ava DuVernay, overlooked by Oscar for “Selma” a year ago, was recognized this time around in the Best Documentary category for “13th.”” While perennial nominee Meryl Streep made history with her 20th nomination for “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

The Academy Awards are set to air live on ABC-TV on Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The show will be staged at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

List of Academy Award Nominations

Best Picture

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Lead Actor

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land,”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”