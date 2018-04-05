These are the African Americans Running in Maryland

By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, syoes@afro.com

There are several Black candidates from Maryland vying for the United States House of Representatives and several are Republicans. Here is a list of all the candidates running in their respective primaries the AFRO could locate with biographical information available.

First District

Lamont Taylor

Taylor, a Republican, is running against incumbent Andy Harris, to lead a district that represents large swaths of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Taylor currently resides in Caroline County (Taylor is a native of Oxford, Md.) and he is a former owner of a janitorial business from 2000-2010. He is a member of the Shriners.

Second District

Hubert Owens

Owens was originally listed as a candidate for the 32nd District of the State Senate. He is currently listed as a Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives Second District. His biography says he has earned a Masters in Theological Studies from Liberty University and is a army combat veteran. He has worked on several Republican presidential campaigns, including Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Mitt Romney and Sen. John McCain.

District Three

Thomas E. “Pinkston” Harris

Harris is a Republican candidate for the seat currently held by Democrat John Sarbanes. He is a special education teacher, who resides in Baltimore City.

District Four

Rep. Anthony Brown

Brown, the incumbent, is the former Lt. Gov. of Maryland. The district he currently represents encompasses parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties. He serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Committee of Natural Resources, as well as the House Committee on Ethics. Brown is a retired Colonel in the U.S. Army. He was formerly a member of the Maryland House of Delegates representing Prince George’s County. He is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

District Seven

Rep. Elijah Cummings

Cummings, the venerable incumbent, has served the Seventh District since 1996, when he replaced Kweisi Mfume. Cummings is the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and is a senior member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

He was born, raised and still resides in West Baltimore. Cummings obtained his undergraduate degree from Howard University and his law degree from the University of Maryland. He served in the Maryland House of Delegates for 14 years (1983-1996).

Charles U. Smith

Smith, formerly a failed candidate for Maryland Governor and U.S. Senate, filed in February to challenge Rep. Cummings.

District 8

Bridgette L. Cooper

Cooper, a Republican, resides in Silver Spring, Md. Her bio lists her occupations as an opera singer, television/podcast producer, music educator and advocate. This is her first run for elective office.