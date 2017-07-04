AFRO 125th Anniversary Gala Vendor Opportunities Available

by: AFRO Staff
/ (AFRO Graphic) /
0
23

The AFRO American Newspapers 125th Anniversary Gala is on August 12th. To apply call Helena Davis at (443)904-7717 or send an email to 125@afro.com. The deadline to apply is July 15th.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS