AFRO Archived History: Black Sox Secure League Franchise

Negro League Baseball

July 7, 1934

BALTIMORE- The admission of the Baltimore Sox into the National Negro Baseball League at the meeting of the club owners in Philadelphia, Thursday and Friday returns the Monumental City to its former place in the baseball firmament.

The new edition of the Black Sox is owned by a popular figure in the sports world, Jack Farrell of Chester, PA., wo is well known as a boxing promoter. A new policy will be pursued by the new owner of the Baltimore franchise in that Farrell is determined to present local lovers of baseball a first-class hustling aggregation of ball tossers.

Dixon Manager

Farrell has entrusted the management of the team to Rap Dixon, former Black Sox, former Philadelphia Star and Pittsburgh Crawford great. Dixon has been given full power to make any transaction he feels will be for the betterment of the club, keeping in mind the interest of the Baltimore fans. Rap Dixon is no newcomer to the Baltimore fans, having shown here with one of the best teams in the country. He is noted for his ability, for clean sportsmanship, and for his hard work while on the diamond. Dixon expects to conduct the team from the bench unless emergency makes it necessary for him to don a uniform.

The nucleus of the Black Sox will be taken from the sensations of the year, the strong Washington Pilots, owned by Farrell also who have been raising havoc with the fast white semi-pro aggregations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. The current Baltimore Black Sox at this writing is a mystery. The actual line-up to be used against Nashville at the opener on their home grounds, Bugle Field, Sunday, July 8 has not been divulged by Manager Dixon.

The lanky ex-star did mention that the shortest man in league baseball would patrol the center garden, in the person of Little Hack Cunningham has been a sensation with the Washington Pilots and is sure to don a Baltimore uniform. Another sure starter is the terrific clouting Paul Dixon, who was dubbed the “most dangerous batsman in baseball” by Lou Schwab, owner of the powerful Camden team, after Dixon had hit safely in five successive trips to the slab. In the twenty games the outfielder has been with the Pilots he has hit safely in nineteen.

Other members of the Washington Pilots who may see service in the Baltimore Uniforms are Lincoln Jackson, classy initial sacker; Tom Dixon, catcher; Bun Hayes, pitcher; George Carr, infielder; Casey Jones, outfielder, and Walter Burch, infielder. Manager Dixon was in the city Tuesday on his way South in search of promising baseball talent.