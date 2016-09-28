AFRO Career Fair Brings Baltimore Together

On Sept. 27, the AFRO American Newspaper hosted its 3RD Annual Career Fair at The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African-American History & Culture, in Baltimore. The event was attended by hundreds of eager job seekers.

“This career fair has always been about connecting the community with employment opportunities while showing employers the great pool of talent that exists in the Baltimore area. The networking event allows those already employed to meet, mingle and possibly connect with someone who’ll lead them to the next level in their career,” said AFRO Director of Advertising, Lenora Howze.

For the third year in a row the AFRO brought Maryland businesses, right to the heart of Baltimore City, to connect job openings to job seekers. Companies that participated in this year’s Career Fair included: Baltimore Gas & Electric, Thurgood Marshall Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Johns Hopkins Health System, Maryland Live Casino, Maryland Transit Administration, Volunteers of America, Goodwill, Walmart, Community College of Baltimore County, Maryland State Police, Baltimore City Police, Howard County Police and many more.

Speaking with some of the employers in attendance they were overwhelmed with the turnout and the quality of candidates that came to the event looking for jobs. “This is a great event. We want to hire from our community. We heard this was a great way to do that and introduce ourselves to folks. We are happy to be,” said Kevin Davis, Baltimore City Police Commissioner.

“It’s been pretty positive. We’ve had a steady flow of candidates come in here looking for some type of opportunity and most of them have had their resumes with them, so that’s a plus,” said Irene Bither, recruiter from BGE, on their experience at the AFRO Career Fair.