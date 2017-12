Bring new unwrapped toy(s) on to support the AFRO’s annual Ms. Santa program on December 15th. All donations help support families in need. Come be merry and join Ms. Santa for Christmas carols and music. Drink specials are 2 for 1 drink from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., after party 7 p.m. until. Call Diane Hocker at 410-554-8243 to donate or for more information.