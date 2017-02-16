On Feb. 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, the AFRO will host an event to celebrate leaders in education in the Maryland/D.C. area making a positive impact on the community. The theme for this year’s Black History Month, by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, is “The Crisis in Black Education.”

In keeping with the theme, for this year’s Black History Month, the AFRO-American Newspaper, the country’s oldest, continuously running, family owned Black newspaper, is running weekly profiles of local and national educators who are making a difference in educating our youth.

At the event, the AFRO will honor: Dr. Gregory Bell, deputy superintendent of school support and improvement, Montgomery County Public Schools, Dr. Juliette B. Bell, president, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Dr. Mickey L. Burnim, president, Bowie State University, Dr. Alvin L. Crawley, superintendent, Alexandria City Public Schools, Dr. S. Dallas Dance, superintendent, Baltimore County Public Schools, Dr. Charlene Dukes, president, Prince George’s Community College, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, president, Howard University, Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski, president, University of Maryland Baltimore County, Lillie Jessie, vice chairman, Prince William County School Board, Dr. Tuajuanda Jordan, president, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Ronald Mason, president, University of the District of Columbia, Dr. Gordon F. May, president, Baltimore City Community College, Dr. Sonja B. Santelises, chief executive officer, Baltimore City Public Schools, the Honorable Kurt L. Schmoke, former Baltimore City Mayor and current president, University of Baltimore, Dr. Maria Thompson, president, Coppin State University, Antwan Wilson, chancellor, District of Columbia Public Schools and Dr. David Wilson, president, Morgan State University.

The “AFRO Honors Black Leadership in Education” event is just one of many to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the AFRO this year including: the Clean/Green Block Initiative, the AFRO Honors Murphy Women and it will all culminate with a 125th Anniversary Gala in August. The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture is located at 830 E. Pratt St. in Baltimore. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Diane Hocker, AFRO director, Community & Public Relations at 410-554-8243.