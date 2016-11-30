AFRO Ms. Santa Christmas Toy Drive

2519 N. Charles St., Baltimore, Md. 21218.

by: AFRO Staff
/ (AFRO Image/Photo) /
0
2

The AFRO-American Newspaper Family is helping to grant a wish for the most vulnerable. Call 410-554-8243 to donate or send your donations to 2519 N. Charles St., Baltimore, Md. 21218.

