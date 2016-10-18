The AFRO American Newspaper in connection with it’s 125th Anniversary year-long series of celebrations will present the Coalition for Blind Justice Town Hall meeting on Oct. 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the Howard Theatre. This town hall meeting and panel discussion will include elected officials, community leaders, media professionals, entertainers, civil servants, representatives from law enforcement and more. Guests include CNN host Ras Baraka, Mayor of Newark, N.J. Jelani Cobb, author and educator Roland Martin and artist and community organizer Charlamagne Tha God. This discussion will be in response to the modern civil rights movement and the need for unity and participation during this time. The panel aims to collect the mental power of its guests and foster the beginnings of change for the betterment of the community. The event is free to the public.
AFRO Presents The Coalition for Blind Justice Town Hall
Howard Theatre, 620 T St NW, Washington, DC 20001
by: AFRO Staff
AFRO BRIEFS
