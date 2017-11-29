AFRO Takes Up Residence in New Baltimore Office

The AFRO-American Newspaper Company moved into its new, digitally focused, location in Baltimore on Nov. 28. The newspaper’s publication schedule and web posting frequency will remain the same.

The new address of the AFRO, which this year celebrates 125 years of publishing, is 1531 South Edgewood Street in the Caton 95 Office Park.

“The digital revolution means that we can do more with less office space,” said Jake Oliver, AFRO CEO and Publisher.

“We will continue to serve our large readership and valued advertisers in new and innovative ways.”

The AFRO was previously located at 2519 N. Charles St. The sale of that location was completed on Oct. 30.