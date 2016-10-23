Aggies Rain on Howard’s Homecoming

The North Carolina A&T Aggies rained on Howard University’s homecoming, crushing the Bison, 34-7, on Oct. 22 at Greene Stadium in Washington, D.C.
Howard falls to a 1-7 overall record so far on the season, and 1-4 against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opponents.
The Aggies (6-1, 4-0 MEAC) controlled the game, offensively and defensively, from the start. They led, 14-0, by the end of the first quarter after touchdowns scored by running back Tarik Cohen and quarterback Lamar Raynard. Kicker Cody Jones made two field goals in the second quarter to give N.C. A&T a 20-0 lead at halftime.
Raynard tossed two touchdowns in the second half, including a 45-yarder to Cohen. The Aggies led, 34-0, before Howard was finally able to score on a 1-yard touchdown run by Bison quarterback Jason Collins.
Raynard completed 13 of 18 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Cohen ran for a game-high 133 rushing yards with two touchdowns.
Collins shared reps with Howard junior quarterback Kalen Johnson; Collins completed eight of 12 pass attempts for 91 yards and Johnson was nine of 19 for 120 yards. Howard’s star running back Anthony Philyaw was shut down by A&T’s defense. The junior back was held to just 27 yards on 17 carries.
Next: Howard will face Savannah State on Oct. 29 in Savannah, Ga.
