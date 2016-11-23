AJ Lytton Delivers Win for Wise Pumas

Welcome to the Afro’s weekly sports wrap-up.

The Matchup Wrap-up:

Only one team could make it out of last week’s game with The Wise Pumas vs. the Eleanor Roosevelt Raiders in the Prince George’s County 4A region playoffs. The Pumas defeated the hosting Raiders 40-22 on Nov. 18. With the win, the Pumas not only move on to the next round of the 2016 Maryland High School Football Playoffs, but they have also solidified their place as the top team in the county’s 4A region. The Pumas improve to a 12-0 overall record, while the Raiders end their season overall 8-4. The Pumas will next face the Howard Lions on Nov. 25.

Player(s) of the Week:

Prince George’s County’s player of the week title belongs to Anthony Lytton Jr. of the Wise Pumas. Lytton is a junior free safety and wide receiver for the Pumas. He was an essential key to the Pumas season and their recent playoff victory over Eleanor Roosevelt. In the game Lytton two catches for more than 30 receiving yards and an interception. To see more from Anthony, be sure to watch him and the Pumas as they take on Howard.

The Games to Come:

As the final team to make it out of the 4A region, the game to see this week is the Wise Pumas’ matchup against the Howard Lions. It will be a Prince George’s County versus Howard County faceoff, from two of the best teams of their regions.