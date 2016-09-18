Alfred Morris Scores Game-Winning TD Against Former Team to Lift Dallas Over Washington

Ex-Washington running back and new Dallas Cowboys addition Alfred Morris’ touchdown lifted Dallas to a 27-23 win over Washington’s NFL team on Sept. 18 at FedEx Field.

The matchup between division rivals was close—there were four lead changes in the second half—but in the end, Washington (0-2) suffered its second home loss of the season.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott took control of the game early in the first quarter. Dallas (1-1) opened the game with a 13-play, 76-yard drive that led to a field goal. Long drives were a trend in the game for Dallas, who had three scoring drives of at least nine plays in the first half.

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott scored a one-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the first quarter to give the Cowboys a 10-0 lead. Elliott finished with 21 carries for 83 yards and two fumbles.

Cousins completed 28 of 46 pass attempts for 364 yards, but was off in the first half, missing two deep throws to wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Jamison Crowder that could have been touchdowns. The accuracy and precision that helped Cousins excel last year has yet to appear this season.

Washington running back Matt Jones scored a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to cut Dallas’ lead to 10-7. It was a big drive for Washington, as Cousins completed passes to multiple receivers and Jones had a nice burst through traffic. Jones, who only had seven carries in Week 1, finished with 13 carries for 61 yards.

Washington’s confidence rose in the third quarter, with Cousins completing five of six passes on the first possession of the second half. He capped off the near-perfect drive with a perfect pass down the middle to Crowder in the end zone.

Dallas responded with another long drive, where Prescott converted on a third down with a 16-yard pass to wide receiver Dez Bryant. Prescott targeted Bryant when he was covered by cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who still didn’t look like himself after being burned by Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown in Week 1. Prescott—who finished 22-for-30 and 292 yards—capped off the drive with a touchdown run, and Dallas took the lead back, 20-17.

After a failed onside kick by Dallas, Washington stole the momentum with a pair of field goals and a forced fumble by cornerback Josh Norman. In the fourth quarter, Cousins found rookie receiver Josh Doctson—who was wide open when all Dallas defenders followed Jackson—for a 57-yard pass. Washington had a chance to extend its lead, but at third and goal, Cousins threw an interception in the end zone.

The turnover led to an 80-yard Dallas scoring drive, ending with Morris’ four-yard touchdown run against his former team. Morris had just five carries for seven yards, but scored the biggest touchdown of the day.

NEXT: Washington travels to New York to face off against the Giants on Sept. 25.