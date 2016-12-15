Ali Center Plans Celebration Marking Boxing Great’s 75th Birthday

by: The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Muhammad Ali Center in Kentucky says it’s planning a four-day celebration early next year to coincide with what would have been the boxing great’s 75th birthday.

The community activities at the downtown center in Ali’s hometown of Louisville will start Jan. 14 and continue through Ali’s birthday on Jan. 17.

Activities will include free film screenings, a new Muhammad Ali Tribute exhibition and a service project with Ali Center staff members.

On Jan. 16, in what’s become a tradition, the Ali Center will show Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech in recognition of the holiday honoring the civil-rights leader.

Ali died June 3 at the age of 74.