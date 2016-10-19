Alphas Address Domestic Violence, Responsibility and Health

Domestic violence, male health issues, professional attire, and making the right choices were a few of the concerns addressed during a recent fraternity conference in Prince George’s County.

The Kappa Epsilon Lambda and Eta Zeta Chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted The Project Alpha Youth Empowerment Conference on Oct. 15, in partnership with the Kappa Epsilon Lambda Education Foundation and the Glassmanor Community Center of the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

“Today’s Project Alpha was a tremendously powerful event that I am very proud to say that my chapter continues to impact our young men in our community to become future leaders of society,” said Gary Powe, Kappa Epsilon Lambda Chapter vice president.

More than 50 people attended the conference at the Glassmanor Community Center in Oxon Hill, Md. There were workshops for middle and high school young men and parents, including Domestic Violence, Professional Attire, Team Building, Making the Right Choices in Life, Male Responsibility, and Safe Sex and STDs.

“I have been looking for this program for my son and am so thankful that we were able to attend today,” said Lynnette Shivers, who attended the conference with her son. “This program is essential to every young man, and I hope more parents seek out what they offer.”

Workshop facilitators included Edward Burroughs III, Prince George’s County School board member; Andre Watson, Prince George’s County Department of Health; Antonio Johnson, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity (Bowie State University Chapter); Avery Bines, who was incarcerated for a felony crime; Devon Mills, park ranger Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission; Gwen Benton, Family Crisis Center of Prince George’s County; and Robert Gregg, managing director of Men Against Domestic Violence of Prince George’s County.

“This is the second Project Alpha conference this year and [it] offered the young men an opportunity to obtain important information to help them become successful,” said Leon Reynolds, Kappa Epsilon Lambda Chapter conference co-chairman.