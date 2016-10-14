Amazon Announces Thousands of New Jobs in Baltimore

Amazon this week announced that it is creating thousands of seasonal jobs in Maryland, welcome news in Baltimore City where unemployment remains relatively high.

The online retail giant is currently hiring over 3,000 employees for its Baltimore and Rockville facilities, part of a larger jobs windfall that will see more than 120,000 temporary positions filled across its U.S network of fulfillment centers, sortation centers and customer service sites for this holiday season.

Though temporary, these jobs nevertheless offer promise because; as they did last year after the holidays when the company transitioned over 14,000 seasonal positions into regular full-time roles, this year Amazon is looking to transition even more of these seasonal positions.

“This is our favorite time of year—we love serving customers during the busy holiday season and we’re excited to bring on more than 120,000 seasonal employees this year to support growing customer demand,” said Mike Roth, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment, in a statement. “Last year alone, more than 14,000 seasonal employees stayed on in regular, full-time positions after the holidays and we expect to increase that number this year.”

So far this year, the company has created thousands of new full-time jobs, with accompanying benefits, including access to programs such as Career Choice, which pre-pays 95 percent of the tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Baltimore City has the highest unemployment rate in Maryland, which was 6.9 percent in August, according to the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. The lack of jobs and other social ills such as high rates of poverty, poor health outcomes and vacant homes, particularly among African Americans, were part of the tinder that turned peaceful protests against the death of a young Black man while in police custody into violent unrest in April 2015.

Amazon is also offering positions in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Candidates interested in seasonal positions can learn more and apply online at www.amazon.com/seasonal.