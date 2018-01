American University’s campus ministry offices and student organizations is scheduled to host an interfaith service of reflection in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 17 at noon at the Kay Spiritual Life Center, located at 4400 Massachusetts Ave. NW. The event’s guest preacher is AU alumnus Rev. Dr. Joseph Daniels Jr., pastor of Emory United Methodist Church in D.C. Additionally, the university gospel choir will perform during the event.