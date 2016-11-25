AN UNCOMMON APPROACH

TriceEdney Wire Service — Jane Elliott is not commonly known in American households. She holds no fame among the elites, nor does she command any known political clout. She is small in stature. She doesn’t boast of great wealth. Seeing her one would probably think of her as being non-threatening — even grandmotherly.

Her appearance, however, belies her nature. She’s fiercely committed to an anti-racist philosophy and equality and justice for all. She’s a pioneer in the field of diversity training. She’s taken her message across the US and Europe. Contrary to her appearance and size, she strikes fear in the hearts of racist whites and doggedly breeches their walls of emotional superiority and white privilege. No, she’s not a person of color.

She’s the little white woman you may have seen asking an audience of whites if they’d be willing to receive the same treatment as African Americans. After a totally negative response, she admonishes them for their understanding of the discriminatory treatment and willingness to accept it for others while rejecting it for themselves. For nearly 50 years, Elliott has challenged racist behavior and injustice in America.

(Watch at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yrg7vV4a5o)

An important consideration of her question to her audience was that it uncovered an unwillingness to condemn white racism as the root cause of other, seemingly non-related, behavior. It confirmed the willingness of many to accept and endorse white racism as an integral part of “the American way of life.”

Previously I have said that selections for Trump’s inner-circle and nominations for his cabinet provide us with clear indication of how he plans to govern. Like Ms.Elliott’s question, Trump’s selections indicate his unwillingness to acknowledge the destructive impact of racism upon American society. The inclusion of Steve Bannon, Reince Prebus, Rudy Giuliani and Jeff Sessions among choices to fill important positions gives all of us reason for concern.

The selection of Prebus as Whitehouse Chief of Staff and Bannon as Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor portend imminent disaster, especially for those committed to human rights. As Republican Party Chairman, Prebus ignored and gave silent approval to Trump’s racism, sexism, religious intolerance and general bad behavior. Bannon’s position as executive chairman of Breitbart News and champion of alt-right politics bring his objectivity regarding issues of societal tolerance into question. Prebus and Bannon have been metaphorically compared respectively, to the angel on the right and devil on the left shoulder of Trump.

Giuliani has distinguished himself as one of Trump’s most aggressive campaign “hatchet men.” Mainstream media reporters characterized many of his statements as maniacal. Post-election, we’ve learned that Giuliani was as deeply engaged on the paid-public speaking circuit as Secretary Clinton, who he accused of malfeasance. In classic hypocrisy, his earnings were as obscene as he accused hers of being.

The dirty-little secret of Jeff Sessions is that his professional history is littered with accusations of racism. As Assistant US Attorney for Southern Alabama, Sessions’ office refused to prosecute two Klan members for the death of Michael Donald, a Black male. In 1985, he chose to prosecute three Black community organizers for voter fraud. He condemned the NAACP and ACLU as “un-American” and “Communist Inspired.” He’s accused of using “boy” when addressing a Black attorney. He failed to receive confirmation as a Federal judge because of his history. I‘ve seen nothing that would suggest his views have changed. Is this who we’re to believe will responsibly enforce the laws in the interest of ALL citizens?

Like Ms.Elliott’s audience, Trump is turning a deaf-ear to complaints about the fitness of his selectees to fill positions that impact ALL of us. Like Elliott’s audience, it appears that Trump is willing to ignore the imperatives of a discrimination-free society. He’s given us no reason to believe otherwise.

Dr. E. Faye Williams