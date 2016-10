Bilal Ali Productions and Angel Helping Angel Organization are hosting their annual Jazz and R&B fundraising drive to feed the homeless at Quality Inn, 1800 Belmont Avenue, Windsor Mill, MD 21207 on Oct. 29. Entertainment guests are Nia Simmons and Craig Alston. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information call 443-540-7797 or visit bilalaliproductions.com.