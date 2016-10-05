The Annual 2 Mile Domestic Violence Prevention Walk-a-Thon will take place at the Bohrer Park Activity Center on Oct. 8 in Gaithersburg, Md. The walk is to address and provide assistance to families on available resources, education, health, counseling, and temporary safe haven from abuse environment. The event raises money for Safe Haven Ministries. The walk will take place at Bohrer Park Activity Center, 512 S. Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, Md. 20877 on Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information go thelmfoundation.com.
Annual 2 Mile Domestic Violence Prevention Walk-a-Thon
Gaithersburg, Md. Bohrer Park Activity Center
by: AFRO Staff
