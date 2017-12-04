Annual Downtown Partnership Monument Lighting

Mount Vernon Place (600 block of Cathedral Street).

by: AFRO Staff
The Annual Downtown Partnership Monument Lighting is on December 7th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.  The Monument Lighting features local entertainers, food, holiday activities, and a spectacular fireworks display. A holiday village featuring food vendors, a beer garden for adults, and a special Kids Corner take place in the parks that surround the historic monument.

