Join Delegate Adrienne A. Jones and R. Kevin Hooks, pastor of Transformation of Life Christian Church for the toy drive on December 12th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring new unwrapped toy(s) or non perishable food for free admission. Toys will be distributed to families in need in the Randallstown, Reisterstown and Owings Mills communities. The food donations to benefit the Maryland Food Bank and families in living in northwest Baltimore county.
Annual Toy Drive
Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Drive, Randallstown, MD 21133
by: AFRO Staff
