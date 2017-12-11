Annual Toy Drive

Join Delegate Adrienne A. Jones and R. Kevin Hooks, pastor of Transformation of Life Christian Church for the toy drive on December 12th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring new unwrapped toy(s) or non perishable food for free admission. Toys will be distributed to families in need in the Randallstown, Reisterstown and Owings Mills communities. The food donations to benefit the Maryland Food Bank and families in living in northwest Baltimore county.