BALTIMORE, MD – Does the clamoring of little voices asking where the gift shop is bring a smile to your face? Does the primal scream from a red-ruffed lemur send a chill up your spine? Do flocking flamingos stop you in your tracks? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you have what it takes to answer the call of the wild and join the Volunteer herd at The Maryland Zoo! The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore will be hosting our annual Open House for prospective volunteers on Sunday, January 29, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the Zoo’s Mansion House Porch.

During the Open House, current volunteers and staff will be on hand to discuss all the details including training, scheduling, and the rewards of volunteering. There will also be Zoo representatives on hand to discuss college internships and the Junior Zoo Crew, our unique service-learning program for teens ages 14-17. There will be Q&A sessions at 11:30, 12:30 and 1:30. During these short sessions, people will learn about the essential role Volunteers play in conservation education, visitor support, grounds keeping, and more!

In 2016, 1,100 volunteers gave 38,000 hours of support in a wide variety of important activities. Volunteers are needed to engage guests in fun, educational interactions on grounds and in the community; to help our Horticulture Department to maintain plantings around the Zoo, supervise human/animal interactions at the Goat Corral, support office personnel with administrative projects, lead crafts and games at special events, and much more. The Zoo offers volunteer opportunities for people with all types of schedules and interests, so join us at the Open House and find out more!

Applicants do not need to attend the Open House in order to be considered, but most positions require an in-person interview. Additional information and an online application can be found at www.marylandzoo.org under the “Volunteer” tab at the top of the home page. Online applications will be taken until February 15, 2017, and training for adult volunteers begins in March. The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is located in Druid Hill Park. For specific directions or questions, please call the Volunteer Office at 443-552-5266.

In case of inclement weather, please check our website at www.marylandzoo.org or Facebook at www.facebook.com/marylandzoo.

About The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

Founded in 1876, The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is the third oldest zoo in the United States and is internationally known for its contributions in conservation and research. More than 1,500 animals are represented in the Zoo’s varied natural habitat exhibits in areas such as the award-winning Penguin Coast, Polar Bear Watch, the Maryland Wilderness, African Journey and the Children’s Zoo. Situated in Druid Hill Park near downtown Baltimore, the Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. For more information, visit www.marylandzoo.org.