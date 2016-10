On Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sankofa Video Books & Café, located at 2714 Georgia Avenue NW; the Lukumi People Music & Indigenous Bohemian Arts group will be hosting an event that will pay homage to the Egùn (ancestors) and Òrísá (deity of nature). The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.