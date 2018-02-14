Applebee’s Caught Serving Side of Racism?

The two Black women just wanted a meal. Instead they got falsely accused of dining and dashing at an Applebee’s in Independence, Mo.

In a video that went viral, Alexis Brison and her friend are shown being approached by a police officer, mall security and the restaurant manager. “My friend and I were shopping at the independence center in independence, Missouri (Near Kansas City), when we were done we decided to get a bite to eat at Applebee’s. About an hour into out dinner we were approached by a Independence police officer, a mall cop, and the restaurant manager. We were told that we were accused of eating and not paying for CHICKEN the day before (dining and dashing),” Brison wrote on Facebook.

The duo were asked to pay for their food, leave the restaurant and never return. “After being mocked, humiliated, and embarrassed we were asked to pay for our food, leave, and not come back. After leaving, calls were made to the restaurant and the manager stated that our accuser remembered that there was a SKINNY girl and a girl who wore MAKEUP,” Brison wrote.

After the video began gaining attention, Applebee’s issued an apologetic statement and fired the manager, server and another employee on Feb. 12. “We recognize the hurt and pain caused by the recent incident at an Applebee’s restaurant in Independence, Mo. We very much regret this occurred and sincerely apologize to our guests and community. After an internal investigation and in-line with our values, the franchisee terminated the manager, server and another employee involved in the incident. We do not tolerate racism, bigotry or harassment of any nature, and we have taken additional steps to close the restaurant at this time in order for the team there to regroup, reflect, learn and grow from this. We are reaching out to the guests involved to apologize directly. We know rebuilding trust with those affected by the incident will take time, and we look forward to finding resolution in the coming days.”