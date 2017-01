Baltimore City residents between the ages of 14 and 21 can begin the 2017 YouthWorks summer jobs registration process by applying online at youthworks.oedworks.com. The online application is the first step of the YouthWorks summer jobs registration and will remain available for Baltimore City residents through March 10, 2017. For more information about YouthWorks, please visit moed.baltimorecity.gov/youth-services/summer-jobs.